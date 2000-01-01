Herald Holdings Ltd (SEHK:114)
Herald Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in the segments of Toys, Computer products, Housewares, Timepieces, Investments and Others. The group derives key revenue from the Toys segment which involves manufacturing of wide range of toys including action figures, electronic radio-controlled toy cars and boats, electronic games and pre-school toys. The company along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of computer products, housewares, clocks, watches and electronic and gift products. The company has the majority of its customers based in Hong Kong, North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Mainland China and Others. It generates the highest revenue from the North America region.Herald Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of toys, computer products, housewares, clocks, watches and electronics, and gift products in Hong Kong, Mainland China and UK.