Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is an international nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature, promotional, and other. The most important segment, weight management, contributing more than 50% of revenue, has as representative products protein drinks, powder, and bars, and herbal tea concentrates, among others. The targeted nutrition segment offers dietary and nutritional supplements rich in herbs, minerals, and vitamins. Energy, sports, and fitness offers energy drinks, while outer nutrition offers facial skin-care, body-care, and hair-care products. Geographically, the main segments are North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and China.Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is a nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: Weight Management; Targeted Nutrition; Energy, Sports, and Fitness; Outer Nutrition; and Literature, Promotional, and Other.