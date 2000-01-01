Company Profile

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third- largest equipment rental company in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with 3% market share. It serves construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-plus-year history, the company has rented equipment to its customers for intermittent use. Herc Holdings' strategy now offers to industrial customers long-term rental schemes, where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site. In 2019, Herc Holdings' fleet included $3.8 billion of equipment at original cost. Annual companywide revenue was approximately $2 billion, including $1.7 billion in equipment rentals.Herc Holdings Inc is an engaged in the industrial equipment rental business. Its fleet include aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers and lighting. It also provides pumping solutions, power generation, climate control equipment.