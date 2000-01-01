Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HRI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HRI

  • Market Cap$1.425bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HRI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS42704L1044

Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc is an engaged in the industrial equipment rental business. Its fleet include aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers and lighting. It also provides pumping solutions, power generation, climate control equipment.

Latest HRI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .