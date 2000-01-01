Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI)
- Market Cap$1.425bn
- SymbolNYSE:HRI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINUS42704L1044
Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc is an engaged in the industrial equipment rental business. Its fleet include aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers and lighting. It also provides pumping solutions, power generation, climate control equipment.