Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HTGC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HTGC

  • Market Cap$1.360bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HTGC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4270965084

Company Profile

Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The company lends to and invests in portfolio companies in various technology-related industries including technology, drug discovery and development, biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and sustainable and renewable technology.Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

Latest HTGC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .