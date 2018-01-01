Hercules Site Services (LSE:HERC) Share Price

HERC
Hercules Site Services
UK company
Industrials
Engineering & Construction
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Hercules Site Services PLC provides labour and construction services to blue-chip clients in the UK infrastructure sector. Labour supply is its core business, supplying skilled and qualified labour to construction companies to deliver key infrastructure, civil engineering, utilities, groundworks, highway, and railway projects. Its construction services business is made up of Civil Projects, where it partners with contractors to provide end-to-end project delivery for civil engineering contracts, and Specialist Plant Hire, where the company hires out its fleet of suction excavators.
LSE:HERC
GB00BPVBVZ82
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest HERC NewsGo to All News >
HERC Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New