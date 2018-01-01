Interactive Investor
Hercules Site Services (LSE:HERC) Share Price

Company Profile

Hercules Site Services PLC provides labour and construction services to blue-chip clients in the UK infrastructure sector. Labour supply is its core business, supplying skilled and qualified labour to construction companies to deliver key infrastructure, civil engineering, utilities, groundworks, highway, and railway projects. Its construction services business is made up of Civil Projects, where it partners with contractors to provide end-to-end project delivery for civil engineering contracts, and Specialist Plant Hire, where the company hires out its fleet of suction excavators.

Latest HERC News

4 February

IPO statistics: London AIM market 2022

4 February

IN BRIEF: Hercules Site Services up 5% on AIM debut; gears up for HS2

