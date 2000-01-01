Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corporation operates as a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary offers commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers, and employees. It operates through two segments namely Banking Segment and Factoring Segment. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Banking segment.