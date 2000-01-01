Company Profile

Herman Miller Inc researches, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes interior furnishings across the globe. The company is predominately located in the United States with corporate offices, independent dealers, and licensees in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company's products are sold through a variety of sources, including owned and independent contract furniture dealers, direct customer sales, owned and independent retailers, direct-mail catalogs, and the company's online stores. The independent retailer division generates the majority of the firm's overall sales.Herman Miller Inc is engaged in research, designing, manufacturing, and distribution of interior furnishings. It operates through several focused businesses, brands, and distribution channels.