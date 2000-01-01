Herman Miller Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MLHR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLHR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLHR
- Market Cap$2.229bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MLHR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorFurnishings, Fixtures & Appliances
- Currency
- ISINUS6005441000
Company Profile
Herman Miller Inc researches, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes interior furnishings across the globe. The company is predominately located in the United States with corporate offices, independent dealers, and licensees in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company's products are sold through a variety of sources, including owned and independent contract furniture dealers, direct customer sales, owned and independent retailers, direct-mail catalogs, and the company's online stores. The independent retailer division generates the majority of the firm's overall sales.Herman Miller Inc is engaged in research, designing, manufacturing, and distribution of interior furnishings. It operates through several focused businesses, brands, and distribution channels.