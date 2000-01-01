Company Profile

Hermes International SA is a 180-year-old family-controlled luxury goods company best known for its Birkin and Kelly bags. Its biggest segments are leather goods and saddlery, accounting for around half of revenue; clothes and accessories (22% of sales); silk and textiles (9%); and other products such as perfumes, watches, jewellery, and home furnishings. Hermes has a record of smooth sales growth, with no sales decline over the past 10 years. It has around 300 stores globally, of which it owns and operates 219.Hermes International SA designs, produces, and distributes personal luxury accessories and apparel. It operates a chain of boutiques that sells items such as leather, scarves, men's clothes, ties, women's fashions & jewelry.