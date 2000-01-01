Heron Resources Ltd (ASX:HRR)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HRR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HRR
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:HRR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000HRR6
Company Profile
Heron Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metal deposits in Australia. The firm has interests in a range of commodities including nickel, gold and base metals. Its segment includes Woodlawn project and Exploration. It is focused on developing the Woodlawn project located in Sydney in New South Wales.Heron Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metal deposits in Australia. The Company is focused on the development of the high grade Woodlawn Project located 250km southwest of Sydney in New South Wales.