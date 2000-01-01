Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients by developing treatments that address some of the unmet patient needs. The company's product portfolio consists of SUSTOL and CINVANTI. Its pipeline product is HTX-011.Heron Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company, developing products to address unmet medical needs. It is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents.