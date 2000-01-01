Heroux-Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX)
Market Cap: CAD380.710m
Symbol: TSE:HRX
Industry: Industrials
Sector: Aerospace & Defense
ISIN: CA42774L1094
Heroux-Devtek Inc designs, develops, manufactures and repairs landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It also produces electronic enclosures, heat exchanges, and cabinets for airborne radars, electro optic systems, and aircraft controls through megatron operations and fluid filters products through its Bolton operations. The company's products are helicopters, jets, military fighter and transport aircraft, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets.Heroux-Devtek Inc designs, develops, manufactures and repairs landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market and also produces electronic enclosures, heat exchanges and cabinets.