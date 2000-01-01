Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotels are primarily located in the central business districts and dense metropolitan centers of New York City, Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Diego. The company's revenue streams include Hotel revenue and Other revenue. Room revenue comprises the majority of the firm's total revenue.