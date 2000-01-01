Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)
- Market Cap$549.430m
- SymbolNYSE:HT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- ISINUS4278255009
Company Profile
Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised Maryland real estate investment trust. It invests in institutional hotels in urban markets including New York, Washington DC, and South Florida. Its portfolio consists of approximately 46 full service properties.