Hertz Global Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (New) (NASDAQ:HTZ) Share Price

Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings Inc operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and material handling equipment; and fleet-leasing and fleet-management services. The company operates a network of car rental locations and licenses its brands to associates and franchisees. The highest segment by revenue is the U.S. car rental unit.Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in car rental and leasing through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company operates in countries, including locations in North America, Europe, and Asia.