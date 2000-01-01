Company Profile

Heska Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling & supporting veterinary products. The company's segments are Core Companion Animal Health & Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine & feline use, a point of care laboratory instruments & supplies, digital imaging products, software & services, local & cloud-based data services, allergy testing & immunotherapy, & single-use offerings such as point of care diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle but also for other species including equine, porcine, avian, feline & canine.Heska Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and supporting veterinary products. The Company's core focus is on the canine and feline companion animal health markets.