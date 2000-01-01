Company Profile

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 311 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.Hess Corp is an oil and gas company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas with production operations.