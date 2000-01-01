Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

North American company
Company Info - HPE

  • Market Cap$20.480bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HPE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS42824C1099

Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a communication equipment company that provides servers, storage, networking and technology services. Its business segments are Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments.

Latest HPE news

