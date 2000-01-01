Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd (ASX:HXG)
- Market CapAUD19.840m
- SymbolASX:HXG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000HXG7
Hexagon Resources Ltd is an exploration company. It is engaged in the development of the McIntosh Flake Graphite Project in the East Kimberley, Western Australia. It is engaged in exploration for minerals within Australia and South Korea.