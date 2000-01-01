Hexaom (EURONEXT:HEXA)
Company Info - HEXA
Market Cap: €159.470m
Symbol: EURONEXT:HEXA
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Residential Construction
- Currency
ISIN: FR0004159473
Company Profile
Hexaom is involved in construction and renovation of homes in France. The activities of the company include Construction, Renovation, Fitting and improving a house and Services such as Financing brokerage and Connecting with partners.Maisons France Confort is engaged in the house design and construction for the private residential sector. The Company also operates sales agencies and offices and provides on-site project management during the construction phase.