Hexatronic Group AB (OMX:HTRO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HTRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HTRO
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:HTRO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINSE0002367797
Company Profile
Hexatronic Group AB is a technology group, specializing in fiber communications products. The company supply fiber optic products and solutions; and complete range of passive infrastructure for telecom companies.Hexatronic Group AB provides contract manufacturing services. It delivers products and solutions for optical fiber networks and provides a range of passive infrastructure to telecom companies.