Hexcel Corp (EURONEXT:HXL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HXL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HXL
- Market Cap€6.139bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:HXL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS4282911084
Company Profile
Hexcel Corp is a composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets composites, including carbon fibers, reinforcements, honeycomb, adhesives and composite structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Industrial markets.