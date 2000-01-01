Company Profile

Hexcel Corp develops and manufactures composites used in aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. The company operates under two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It offers a wide range of adhesives, carbon fibers, and other structured materials to use in commercial and military aircraft, wind turbines, vehicles, and other industrial applications. The company has sales offices in different regions of the world to help distribute its products globally. Approximately half of its revenue comes from the United States, with the remainder split among various regions. Hexcel either markets directly to customers or uses independent distributors and manufacturer representatives.