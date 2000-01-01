HEXO Corp (TSE:HEXO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HEXO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HEXO
- Market CapCAD712.260m
- SymbolTSE:HEXO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA4283041099
Company Profile
The Hydropothecary Corp is in the business of producing, marketing and selling of medical marijuana through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary. The product lines include H2, Decarb, and Elixir No. 1.