HF Enterprises Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HFEN)

North American company
Market Info - HFEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HFEN

  • Market Cap$50.760m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HFEN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate - Development
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40438A1051

Company Profile

HF Enterprises Inc is a holding company. It is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities. The company operates in four business segments namely, property development, digital transformation technology, biohealth, and other business activities. It generates most of the revenue from the property development business.

