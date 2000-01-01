HF Enterprises Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HFEN)
North American company
- Market Cap$50.760m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HFEN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - Development
- ISINUS40438A1051
HF Enterprises Inc is a holding company. It is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities. The company operates in four business segments namely, property development, digital transformation technology, biohealth, and other business activities. It generates most of the revenue from the property development business.