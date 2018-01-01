HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) Share Price

DINO
HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It is investing to produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,300 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also has a 47% ownership stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.HollyFrontier Corp is a petroleum refiner producing light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. Its products are supplied to refiners, convenience store chains and retailers.
