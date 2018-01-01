HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd (SGX:BTG) Share Price

Company Profile

HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd is involved in the steel business. The company has business units which include HG Distribution, HG Construction Steel, HG Coupler and Thread. The operating segment of the company are Trading Segment, Manufacturing Segment and Others.HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd is a steel stockiest. The company is in the business of Trading and manufacturing of steel products & provisions of engineering services and Supply of steel material to the construction industry and rental of metal plates.