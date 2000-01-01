Company Profile

HGL Ltd is engaged in product marketing and supply chain business, selling brands in diversified markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Marketing, Building product, Personal care, and Healthcare segment. The Retail marketing segment provides standard and customised shelving product solutions to brand owners and retailers. The Building product segment distributes architectural lighting for the commercial market. The Personal care segment distributes cosmetics and skincare products through salon, spa and retail markets. The Healthcare segment (Pegasus) rents and distributes medical equipments into hospitals, aged care facilities and the retail market.HGL Ltd is engaged in the importation and distribution of branded products. Its operating segments are Retail Marketing, Homewares, Collectables, Building Products, Health and Beauty and Aggregated segment.