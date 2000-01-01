Hi-Level Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8113)

APAC company
Company Info - 8113

  • Market CapHKD202.360m
  • SymbolSEHK:8113
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4492L1032

Company Profile

Hi-Level Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in the sale of electronic components like integrated circuit (IC) and panels for consumer electronics products such as electronic learning aids (ELA), tablets, set-top boxes, video image devices, and others.

Latest 8113 news

