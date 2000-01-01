Hi-Level Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8113)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8113
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8113
- Market CapHKD202.360m
- SymbolSEHK:8113
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG4492L1032
Company Profile
Hi-Level Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in the sale of electronic components like integrated circuit (IC) and panels for consumer electronics products such as electronic learning aids (ELA), tablets, set-top boxes, video image devices, and others.