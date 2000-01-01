Company Profile

Hi-P International Ltd is an industrial equipment manufacturer based in Singapore. It is a fastest growing contract manufacturer of electro-mechanical equipment and caters various industries such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, computing and peripherals, lifestyle, medical and industrial devices. Its key offering includes injection molding, stamping components, surface decoration and other mechanical parts, electronic parts and electro-mechanical parts. Hi-P International derives most of its revenue from the Peoples' Republic of China and the rest is generated from Europe and the United States.