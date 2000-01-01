Company Profile

Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd has five operating segments: payment processing, financial solutions, electronic power meters, Information security chips and solutions and platform operation solutions. Payment processing solutions is engaged in provision of payment processing services, merchants recruiting and related products and solutions. Financial solutions provide consulting, integration and operation services of information technology products to financial institutions and banks. The firm manufactures electronic power meters primarily for the public sector. Platform operation solutions provide operational support for telecom and payment platform solutions. Hi Sun generates a majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region, with China being the biggest contributor.