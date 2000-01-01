Hiap Hoe Ltd (SGX:5JK)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5JK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5JK

  • Market CapSGD376.450m
  • SymbolSGX:5JK
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1U37933462

Company Profile

Hiap Hoe Ltd is a regional real estate group with a diversified portfolio of hospitality, retail, commercial and residential assets. It has four reportable operating segments - Development Properties, Rental, Leisure and Hotel Operations.

Latest 5JK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .