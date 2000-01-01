Company Profile

Hibbett Inc is engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country. It offers a broad range of sporting goods, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment needed for team sports, with brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, The North Face, Jordan, Costa, and others. The company consists of three kinds of stores: Hibbett Sports, the company's primary retail format stores, accounting for the majority of the company's total stores, City Gear, and Sports Additions, smaller-format stores primarily offering athletic footwear with a fashion-based style.