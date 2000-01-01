Hibernia REIT (EURONEXT:HBRN)
- Market Cap€588.800m
- SymbolEURONEXT:HBRN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- ISINIE00BGHQ1986
Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns and develops property. The company's properties are located in the Greater Dublin, Ireland area. Hibernia REIT invests in office buildings, residential properties, retail stores, industrial properties, warehouse and distribution centres. The company operates through six segments: office assets, industrial assets, residential assets, office development assets, other assets, and central assets and costs. The office assets segment contributes the majority of the property revenue.Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns and develops property. It is engaged in property investment including commercial properties in the Irish market with a view to maximizing its shareholders' returns.