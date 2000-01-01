High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HWO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HWO
- Market CapCAD95.770m
- SymbolTSE:HWO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA4296442060
Company Profile
High Arctic Energy Services Inc is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada.