High Co (EURONEXT:HCO)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HCO

  • Market Cap€72.380m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:HCO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000054231

Company Profile

High Co is a France based company engaged in offering marketing solutions for various brands and stores worldwide. The company provides drive to store solutions to generate traffic and develop a preference for the brand and store; in-store solutions to boost sales at physical points of sale and online, and data analysis and management solutions to enhance understanding of shoppers and target actions with a focus on R.O.I.High Co is a France-based marketing services group for mass-market retailers and consumer goods manufacturers.

Latest HCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .