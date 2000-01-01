High Co (EURONEXT:HCO)
- Market Cap€72.380m
- SymbolEURONEXT:HCO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- ISINFR0000054231
High Co is a France based company engaged in offering marketing solutions for various brands and stores worldwide. The company provides drive to store solutions to generate traffic and develop a preference for the brand and store; in-store solutions to boost sales at physical points of sale and online, and data analysis and management solutions to enhance understanding of shoppers and target actions with a focus on R.O.I.High Co is a France-based marketing services group for mass-market retailers and consumer goods manufacturers.