High Growth Capita (LSE:GOT)
- Market Cap£0.870m
- SymbolLSE:GOT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BPT23R97
Company Profile
GoTech Group PLC is a technology company. It develops and implements a website application for the purposes of monitoring and improving physical literacy and the participation of children in sports and active pursuits at school.