UK company
Company Info - GOT

  • Market Cap£0.870m
  • SymbolLSE:GOT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BPT23R97

Company Profile

GoTech Group PLC is a technology company. It develops and implements a website application for the purposes of monitoring and improving physical literacy and the participation of children in sports and active pursuits at school.

