Company Profile

High Liner Foods Inc is a Canadian company which is mainly engaged in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. The company sells its products to institutions, health care facilities, and quick-service family and casual dining establishments. Its foodservice brands include High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, FPI, Viking, American Pride, High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and others.High Liner Foods Inc is engaged in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. The company produces and markets seafood products for the retail, foodservice and club store channels.