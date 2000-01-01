High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HPR
- Market CapAUD15.490m
- SymbolASX:HPR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000HPR0
Company Profile
High Peak Royalties Ltd has royalties for oil and gas projects in Australia and the USA. It is the operator of four geothermal permit interests.