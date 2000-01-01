Highbank Resources Ltd (TSX:HBK)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HBK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HBK
- Market CapCAD1.400m
- SymbolTSX:HBK
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA42982U1075
Company Profile
Highbank Resources Ltd is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company's flagship project property includes Swamp Point Nort and Highland Valley Property.Highbank Resources Ltd is a Canada-based exploration company. It is principally engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada.