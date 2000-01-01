Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC operates as a real estate investment trust that has a portfolio of property and equity investments in the United Kingdom. The objective of the group is to enhance shareholder value through a combination of increasing net asset value, profits, and dividends. Business activity of the group is operated through property, and financial assets segments. The commercial property comprises of retail outlets, offices, warehouses and retail warehouses in England and Wales; Residential property comprises of single-let house and flats in England and Financial assets comprise of exchange-traded equity investments. Highcroft derives the majority of income from commercial property segment.