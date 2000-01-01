Highland Copper Co Inc (TSX:HI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HI

  • Market CapCAD14.190m
  • SymbolTSX:HI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA43004Y1016

Company Profile

Highland Copper Co Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It is a copper development company, focused on sediment-hosted copper projects in Michigan, USA.

Latest HI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .