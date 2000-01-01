Highland Copper Co Inc (XETRA:C3H1)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - C3H1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - C3H1

  • Market Cap€9.670m
  • SymbolXETRA:C3H1
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA43004Y1016

Company Profile

Highland Copper Co Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It is a copper development company, focused on sediment-hosted copper projects in Michigan, USA.

Latest C3H1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .