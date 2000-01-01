Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Ltd acquires, consolidates and develops a portfolio of gold mining projects located in the Russian Federation. The company operates its business through four segments; Gold production of Khabarovsk region, Gold production of Chukotka region, Polymetallic concentrate production, Development and exploration; and other. Its mining operations are carried out through its operating mines namely Mnogovershinnoye, Belaya Gora, Novoshirokinskoye located in Khabarovsk, and Chita in Russia. The firm realizes most of its revenues through the sale of gold and polymetallic concentrate that is produced.Highland Gold Mining Ltd acquires, consolidates and develops gold mining projects in Russia. The company operates its business through four segments; gold production, polymetallic concentrate production, development and exploration; and other.