Company Profile

Highlight Communications AG is a Switzerland-based financial holding company. The company is a film production and license company in German-speaking countries. Its combined operating segments include Film and Sports-and Event-Marketing. In the Film segment, the company along with its subsidiaries is a producer and distributor of cinema, video and TV films. In addition to owning and co-producing, it acquires the exploitation rights to third-party productions. In the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment, the company is engaged in the marketing of international events. The company operates in the event and entertainment business and owns the marketing mandates for the Eurovision Song Contest and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.