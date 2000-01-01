HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HPR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HPR

  • Market Cap$348.290m
  • SymbolNYSE:HPR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS43114K1088

Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corp is an oil and natural gas company. Its operations include the acquisition, exploration, development, production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Generating, a majority of its revenue from Oil, gas and NGL production.

Latest HPR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .