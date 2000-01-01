Highway Capital (LSE:HWC)
- Market Cap£1.780m
- SymbolLSE:HWC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINGB0008579384
Company Profile
Highway Capital PLC is a United Kingdom-based company. The company focuses on investing in or acquiring undervalued companies with either strong asset backing or opportunities, which possess high barriers to entry. The company does not have significant operations it is seeking to build a portfolio designed to generate income and capital returns for shareholders.Highway Capital PLC invests in or acquires undervalued companies with either asset backing or opportunities which possess barriers to entry.