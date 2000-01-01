Company Profile

Founded in the Middle East and with headquarters in London, Hikma manufactures generic and in-licensed pharmaceuticals. The firm operates in three segments: injectables, generics, branded, and other, which comprise most of the company's revenue at about 41%, 33%, and 26%, respectively. About 62%, 33%, and 6% of Hikma’s sales are based in the U.S., Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, and Other.Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products across the US, the MENA region, and Europe.