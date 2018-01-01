Hilbert Group AB Class B (OMX:HILB B) Share Price

HILB B
Hilbert Group AB Class B
European company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Asset Management
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XSTO
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Hilbert Group AB is a fund management company.
Symbol
OMX:HILB B
ISIN
SE0016278154
Currency
SEK
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest HILB B News