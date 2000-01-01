Hill-Rom Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:HRC)

North American company
Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is a global provider of hospital equipment and medical supplies, including hospital beds for high- and low-acuity settings. Hill-Rom reports financial data across three operating segments: patient support systems (50% of fiscal 2018 sales), front-line care (34%), and surgical solutions (16%). The firm has significant operations internationally, with roughly 30% of revenue derived from international sources and the remaining 70% from its U.S. business.Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is engaged in selling and renting patient support and near-patient technologies and services, and health information technology solutions in the U.S and Canada.

